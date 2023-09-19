×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
How Magnesium Affects Immunity

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 19 September 2023

It has been shown that magnesium is essential for formation of immunoglobulin G (IgG), as well as being critical for immune cell function and regulation of inflammatory cytokines. The mineral also controls one of the most important types of cells in the innate immune system: macrophages. For all these reasons, significant magnesium deficiency will impair a person’s immune system, putting them at substantial risk of infection.

A recently described genetic disorder has demonstrated just how important magnesium is to healthy immunity. Scientists named this disorder XMEN disease (X-linked immunodeficiency with magnesium defect, Epstein-Barr virus infection, and neoplasia). The condition is associated with a severe chronic viral infection with a high incidence of cancer. Low magnesium impairs the ability of the immune system to combat the virus.

A deficiency in magnesium has also been shown to impair the development of lymphocytes — immune cells that are critical for protecting against viral infections and cancer. People with XMEN disease have very low blood lymphocyte levels.

Asthma sufferers’ condition is also made much worse by magnesium deficiency. On the other hand, supplementing them with magnesium rapidly improves their condition, both by opening their airways and by reducing the immune response that triggered the attack in the first place.

Animals that have been made magnesium-deficient exhibit severe inflammation, heightened stress responses, impaired immunity, and shrinkage of their thymus gland, which produces immune cells.

