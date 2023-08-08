×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: immunity | inflammation | cytokine storm | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Importance of Controlling Immune Response

Tuesday, 08 August 2023

When the immune system is activated, it also activates special anti-inflammatory compounds that help control the immune attack and prevent excessive damage to the lungs. In the case of a cytokine storm, this system is overwhelmed.

Current treatments for people affected by cytokine storms may actually worsen the problem. In most hospitals, patients are given high doses of corticosteroids on the reasoning that the anti-inflammatory effect will reduce the damage from immune overreaction. But those steroids reduce not only the harmful cytokines, but also the ones needed to kill the virus.

As a result, the increased viral load overrides the anti-inflammatory effect of the steroid, and the condition gets worse.

Some clinical studies suggest that treatment with corticosteroid may actually increase long-term mortality in these cases. Newer treatments selectively lower the harmful cytokines and chemokines without interfering with the ability of the immune system to clear a virus.

The best way to protect people from the severe effects of viral infections is to control the immune response, but not block it completely. The best thing would be to selectively dampen the components of immune-induced inflammation that cause the harm to the lungs — that is, a cytokine storm.

