Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Best Options for What to Drink

Best Options for What to Drink

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 25 April 2023 04:36 PM EDT

Americans, in particular, drink too many sweetened beverages. Drinks sweetened with sugar are particularly harmful, because the sugar in liquids is rapidly absorbed and that can produce an insulin overreaction, leading to a rapid drop in blood sugar — a condition that is called reactive hypoglycemia. It has been estimated that at least half of Americans suffer from this problem.

Ending your consumption of added sugars usually corrects the problem. On the other hand, ignoring reactive hypoglycemia can lead to insulin resistance and diabetes.

The healthiest thing a person can drink is white tea sweetened with Monk fruit extract or a product called Just Like Sugar. NutraSweet (aspartame) and Splenda (sucralose) should never be used.

If you do not care for the taste of white tea, you can mix it with pomegranate tea, strawberry tea, or one of the other berry teas to improve the flavor. Of all the types of tea, white tea has the highest levels of healthy compounds called catechins, as well as the lowest level of fluoride, and no caffeine. You can drink it warm or cold. Three cups a day will provide a great deal of protection for your immune system.

Purified water that is free of fluoride and other toxic substances is also an excellent thing to drink. You should have at least four 12-ounce glasses a day. On very hot days, even higher intakes of water are necessary to remain properly hydrated.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Drinks sweetened with sugar are particularly harmful, because the sugar in liquids is rapidly absorbed and that can produce an insulin overreaction.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

