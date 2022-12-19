×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: hormones | menopause | depression | anxiety

Understanding Hormone Therapy for Menopause

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Monday, 19 December 2022 04:17 PM EST

Hormone therapy for menopause can be safe and effective, but the conventional approach is incorrect and dangerous.

There are three forms of estrogen in the body: estradiol, estrone, and estriol.

Estradiol is the most powerful, and in excess can trigger inflammation. The most common HRT prescription is Premarin, an artificial form of inflammatory estradiol.

Estrone and estriol are much weaker forms of estrogen and reduce breast cancer risk, instead of increasing it. Physicians trained in natural hormone replacement usually use estriol. In addition, they run tests to determine individual needs for estrogen and other hormones to maintain a healthy balance.

For any woman experiencing uncomfortable menopause symptoms, I recommend working with a physician who is well-versed in nutrition and natural hormone therapy, and getting a comprehensive panel of hormone tests, including measurement of all three forms of estrogen. Then a natural hormone prescription can be customized.

Not all women need hormone replacement. Eating plenty of vegetables (especially cruciferous vegetables) reduces inflammation that is responsible for a number of menopause symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. And vegetables contain nutrients with weak and beneficial estrogenic effects.

Although soy is a source of plant estrogen, I do not recommend soy products, particularly soy milk, because those products typically also contain substances such as glutamate, aluminum, and fluoride, which are toxic to the brain. Soy also elevates the level of an enzyme called aromatase, which increases breast cancer growth.

Pesticides and herbicides disrupt hormones and should be avoided by eating organic foods.

In addition, women should steer clear of pro-inflammatory omega-6 fats such as corn, safflower, sunflower, peanut, and soybean oils in processed foods. Instead, choose fish, extra-virgin olive oil, and coconut oil, which are all good sources of healthy anti-inflammatory fats.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Hormone therapy for menopause can be safe and effective, but the conventional approach is incorrect and dangerous.
