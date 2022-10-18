Numerous Benefits of Hesperidin

Hesperidin, a flavonoid found in high concentrations in oranges and some other fruits, is proving to be a major health aid.

It plays a major role as an anticancer agent and protects against damage from chemotherapy, has powerful anti-inflammatory effects, protects the heart, and reduces anxiety and depression.

It also protects the liver and kidneys from damage, protects against radiation damage, protects against stress-induced damage, reduces damage by rheumatoid arthritis, improves blood flow in blood vessels, lowers elevated blood pressure, and prevents toxicity by Tylenol (acetaminophen).

In addition, hesperidin strengthens veins, prevents hemorrhoids, reduces fatty liver, reduces damage by strokes; and protects the brain by raising antioxidants and other protective compounds in the brain, such as SOD, glutathione, glutathione peroxidase, and glutathione reductase; reduces microglial activation and reduces aluminum-induced dementia by lowering brain aluminum levels.

The only problem with hesperidin is that it is poorly absorbed. Once in the bloodstream it can enter the brain easily.