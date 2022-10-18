×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Numerous Benefits of Hesperidin

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 18 October 2022 04:34 PM EDT

Hesperidin, a flavonoid found in high concentrations in oranges and some other fruits, is proving to be a major health aid.

It plays a major role as an anticancer agent and protects against damage from chemotherapy, has powerful anti-inflammatory effects, protects the heart, and reduces anxiety and depression. 

It also protects the liver and kidneys from damage, protects against radiation damage, protects against stress-induced damage, reduces damage by rheumatoid arthritis, improves blood flow in blood vessels, lowers elevated blood pressure, and prevents toxicity by Tylenol (acetaminophen).

In addition, hesperidin strengthens veins, prevents hemorrhoids, reduces fatty liver, reduces damage by strokes; and protects the brain by raising antioxidants and other protective compounds in the brain, such as SOD, glutathione, glutathione peroxidase, and glutathione reductase; reduces microglial activation and reduces aluminum-induced dementia by lowering brain aluminum levels.

The only problem with hesperidin is that it is poorly absorbed. Once in the bloodstream it can enter the brain easily.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Hesperidin, a flavonoid found in high concentrations in oranges and some other fruits, is proving to be a major health aid.
