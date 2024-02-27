×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Hesperidin Helps Overcome Gastrointestinal Issues

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Once taken orally, hesperidin is altered in the colon by microflora, producing a different form — hesperitin — which is absorbed and distributed. The hesperitin form appears to be better absorbed.

In addition, hesperidin stimulates the growth of beneficial probiotic organisms and suppresses some of the dangerous ones.

Importantly, hesperidin inhibits gut inflammation by reducing the release of TNF-alpha and IL-6, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and inflammatory nitric oxide. Hesperidin also increases the growth of special anti-inflammatory bacteria within the colon.

These properties of hesperidin make it especially useful in treating inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis.

Because of its poor absorption, higher doses of hesperidin are required to get the benefits described. This may mean taking 1,000 mg three times a day with food. A special methyl chalcone form is commonly sold but some studies have shown no improvement in absorption.

Until a nano-form is available, higher doses will need to be used.

Yogurt has been shown to inhibit hesperidin absorption.

