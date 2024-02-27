Hesperidin Helps Overcome Gastrointestinal Issues

Once taken orally, hesperidin is altered in the colon by microflora, producing a different form — hesperitin — which is absorbed and distributed. The hesperitin form appears to be better absorbed.

In addition, hesperidin stimulates the growth of beneficial probiotic organisms and suppresses some of the dangerous ones.

Importantly, hesperidin inhibits gut inflammation by reducing the release of TNF-alpha and IL-6, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and inflammatory nitric oxide. Hesperidin also increases the growth of special anti-inflammatory bacteria within the colon.

These properties of hesperidin make it especially useful in treating inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis.

Because of its poor absorption, higher doses of hesperidin are required to get the benefits described. This may mean taking 1,000 mg three times a day with food. A special methyl chalcone form is commonly sold but some studies have shown no improvement in absorption.

Until a nano-form is available, higher doses will need to be used.

Yogurt has been shown to inhibit hesperidin absorption.