How Hesperidin Affects Cardiovascular Health

Atherosclerosis is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes. Several studies have shown that hesperidin reduces atherosclerosis in blood vessels by lowering elevated blood pressure, repairing insulin resistance, lowering elevated blood sugar, and correcting abnormal blood lipids.

While few people know about the link, excitotoxicity plays a major role in atherosclerosis, heart damage, and arrhythmias. By suppressing excitotoxicity, hesperidin helps to reduce these cardiovascular problems.

Studies have also shown that hesperidin suppresses a major factor in atherosclerosis called foam cells (which are lipid-engorged macrophages). These immune cells infiltrate the walls of blood vessels, trigger inflammation, and interfere with lymphatic drainage of the blood vessels. Over time, these foam cells can spill inflammatory fats into the walls of the blood vessels — or even worse, into the bloodstream. That can trigger the formation of a blood clot. And blood clots are the most common cause of heart attack or stroke.

Some 65 percent of diabetes patients die from cardiovascular complications. By lowering elevated blood sugar, correcting insulin resistance, and reducing free radicals and lipid peroxidation, hesperidin powerfully protects against cardiovascular-related deaths among diabetics.

And hesperidin corrects the same problems in people with metabolic syndrome.

This capacity for lowering blood pressure is thought to be related to hesperidin’s selective ability to increase nitric oxide in blood vessels, which improves microvascular blood flow.

But nitric oxide can be harmful in the presence of inflammation and free radicals. The fact that hesperidin is an antioxidant and nitric oxide is only elevated within the blood vessels and not the organs and tissues means that hesperidin has unique benefits.

Adding nano-curcumin to hesperidin provides additional benefits for lowering blood pressure and preventing nitric oxide from causing damage.