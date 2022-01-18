Protect Your Heart and Blood Vessels

The heart has a very high rate of metabolism, meaning that it needs a constant supply of energy — which requires healthy mitochondria.

One of the effects of aging is a decline in mitochondrial function as well as a reduction in the number of mitochondria in cells, especially cells of the heart, skeletal muscles, and the brain — all of which are highly metabolic tissues.

A number of natural compounds have been shown to improve heart function and protect the heart:

• Curcumin

• Quercetin

• Resveratrol

• Gastrodin

• Apigenin

• Taurine

• Bacopa

• Saffron

• Tocotrienols

• L-carnitine (acetyl-L-carnitine)

• Carnosine

• Triphala

Most of these compounds also protect blood vessels and prevent atherosclerosis. Curcumin, triphala, L-carnitine, and tocotrienols improve the function of endothelia, which are the inner linings of blood vessels.