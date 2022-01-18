×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Protect Your Heart and Blood Vessels

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 18 January 2022

The heart has a very high rate of metabolism, meaning that it needs a constant supply of energy — which requires healthy mitochondria.

One of the effects of aging is a decline in mitochondrial function as well as a reduction in the number of mitochondria in cells, especially cells of the heart, skeletal muscles, and the brain — all of which are highly metabolic tissues.

A number of natural compounds have been shown to improve heart function and protect the heart:

• Curcumin

• Quercetin

• Resveratrol

• Gastrodin

• Apigenin

• Taurine

• Bacopa

• Saffron

• Tocotrienols

• L-carnitine (acetyl-L-carnitine)

• Carnosine

• Triphala

Most of these compounds also protect blood vessels and prevent atherosclerosis. Curcumin, triphala, L-carnitine, and tocotrienols improve the function of endothelia, which are the inner linings of blood vessels.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


