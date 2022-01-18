Protect Your Heart and Blood Vessels

The heart has a very high rate of metabolism, meaning that it needs a constant supply of energy — which requires healthy mitochondria.
One of the effects of aging is a decline in mitochondrial function as well as a reduction in the number of mitochondria in cells, especially cells of the heart, skeletal muscles, and the brain — all of which are highly metabolic tissues.
A number of natural compounds have been shown to improve heart function and protect the heart:
• Curcumin
• Quercetin
• Resveratrol
• Gastrodin
• Apigenin
• Taurine
• Bacopa
• Saffron
• Tocotrienols
• L-carnitine (acetyl-L-carnitine)
• Carnosine
• Triphala
Most of these compounds also protect blood vessels and prevent atherosclerosis. Curcumin, triphala, L-carnitine, and tocotrienols improve the function of endothelia, which are the inner linings of blood vessels.
© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.