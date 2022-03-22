×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart disease | arrhythmia | hesperidin | pressure

Hesperidin Reduces Heart Damage

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:34 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Studies have shown hesperidin to be very useful for protecting the heart against the effects of prolonged high blood pressure, which if left untreated can cause the heart to enlarge and eventually fail.

The compound also protects against atrial fibrillation, an arrhythmia in which the heart beats rapidly and with incredible irregularity. Atrial fibrillation is a major cause of death in people with heart disease.

By selectively increasing nitric oxide levels within the blood vessels supplying the heart, hesperidin can reduce the damaging effects of heart attacks and chronic heart disease.

What this compound is doing is increasing blood flow to the heart muscle, especially the microcirculation supplied by the smallest blood vessels, called arterioles.

This collateral blood supply can mean the difference between a fatal heart attack or severe heart damage, and survival with a good outcome.

The increased blood flow also prevents scarring of the heart muscle (a process called remodeling) that can cause congestive heart failure and arrhythmias.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Studies have shown hesperidin to be very useful for protecting the heart against the effects of prolonged high blood pressure.
heart disease, arrhythmia, hesperidin, pressure
161
2022-34-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved