Green Tea Targets Cancer Cells

Several studies have shown that a high intake of green tea extract can reduce colon cancer incidence in both experimental animals and in humans. Studies have also shown that the catechin epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is be the most powerful in these teas.

Green tea catechins are also powerful chelators, binding iron so that it is unavailable to cancer cells. In one study, researchers induced premalignant colon lesions in animals, which caused a drastic increase in aberrant crypt foci, the precursor to colon cancer. Animals given EGCG had a dramatic reduction in these lesions.

Even more impressive was the fact that a number of cell-signaling events critical to colon cancer growth and invasion were reduced dramatically by EGCG.

Another study found that EGCG could dramatically reduce factors essential for colon cancer growth, including epidermal growth factor, IGF-1, and VEGF (angiogenesis factor).

There is also evidence that a combination of EGCG and butyrate can synergistically target colon cancer cells, dramatically improving total anticancer effectiveness.

One of the earliest sites of metastasis for colon cancer is the liver. A study found that EGCG prevented liver metastasis from colon cancer in a mouse model.

This puts green and especially white tea at the head of the list of colon cancer-inhibiting flavonoids.

Drinking a cup of strong white tea three times a day provides a significant concentration of these anticancer catechins. A product called Teavigo contains 98 percent pure EGCG, the highest concentration available. You can also can add pomegranate, blueberry, or other anticancer teas to the white tea to further enhance its anticarcinogenic effects and improve taste.