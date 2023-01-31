×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: green tea | egcg | cancer | dr. blaylock

Green Tea Targets Cancer Cells

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 31 January 2023 04:32 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Several studies have shown that a high intake of green tea extract can reduce colon cancer incidence in both experimental animals and in humans. Studies have also shown that the catechin epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is be the most powerful in these teas.

Green tea catechins are also powerful chelators, binding iron so that it is unavailable to cancer cells. In one study, researchers induced premalignant colon lesions in animals, which caused a drastic increase in aberrant crypt foci, the precursor to colon cancer. Animals given EGCG had a dramatic reduction in these lesions.

Even more impressive was the fact that a number of cell-signaling events critical to colon cancer growth and invasion were reduced dramatically by EGCG.

Another study found that EGCG could dramatically reduce factors essential for colon cancer growth, including epidermal growth factor, IGF-1, and VEGF (angiogenesis factor).

There is also evidence that a combination of EGCG and butyrate can synergistically target colon cancer cells, dramatically improving total anticancer effectiveness.

One of the earliest sites of metastasis for colon cancer is the liver. A study found that EGCG prevented liver metastasis from colon cancer in a mouse model.

This puts green and especially white tea at the head of the list of colon cancer-inhibiting flavonoids.

Drinking a cup of strong white tea three times a day provides a significant concentration of these anticancer catechins. A product called Teavigo contains 98 percent pure EGCG, the highest concentration available. You can also can add pomegranate, blueberry, or other anticancer teas to the white tea to further enhance its anticarcinogenic effects and improve taste.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Several studies have shown that a high intake of green tea extract can reduce colon cancer incidence in both experimental animals and in humans.
green tea, egcg, cancer, dr. blaylock
263
2023-32-31
Tuesday, 31 January 2023 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved