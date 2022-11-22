×
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Gotu Kola Improves Wound Healing

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 November 2022 04:32 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

One of the best-known effects of gotu kola is its ability to promote wound healing. One study in which difficult-to-heal wounds were created in rats to test this effect demonstrated that gotu kola used as an ointment, cream, or gel significantly increased the healing of wounds by increasing the reproduction of healing cells, increasing the synthesis of collagen, and increasing the collagen’s tensile strength.

These factors not only heal wounds faster, but also create stronger new tissue that is less likely to pull apart than tissue in nontreated wounds.

This study also looked at burn wounds, which are some of the most destructive wounds, and among the most difficult to heal. The researchers found that burn wounds treated with the gotu kola oral extracts healed far better than untreated burns. This included better repair of cell destruction and better cosmetic healing. (The healed wounds looked better.)

In another study, gotu kola was used as topical preparations (ointment, cream, and gel) and improved all aspects of wound healing. These results were most impressive in cases of difficult-to-heal wounds such as those suffered by diabetics, people with venous ulcers, and people on steroid medications.

For difficult-to-heal wounds, combining the topical and oral forms of gotu kola would be even more effective.

