Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: flu | asthma | vitamin d | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Low Vitamin D Triggers Asthma in Children

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 27 June 2023 04:31 PM EDT

It’s estimated that 32 percent of flu-related hospital admissions secondary to flu infection are among children with asthma. One study found that low vitamin D levels in children substantially increase the risk of asthma and can worsen symptoms.

Another study found that among children up to age 18 with asthma, 47 percent had vitamin D levels less than 30 ng/mL, and 17 percent had drastically low levels of less than 20 ng/mL.10 Approximately 86 percent of black children suffered from vitamin D deficiency.

The researchers also found that immune markers for allergies (IgE and positive skin test) were inversely related to vitamin D levels. And patients with the lowest vitamin D levels also had the lowest lung function on pulmonary studies.

This study demonstrated that the steroid inhalers used to treat asthmatic attacks work better with adequate vitamin D3. Even without the steroids, vitamin D3 reduces lung inflammation, the major trigger for the bronchospasms that cause asthma symptoms.

Interestingly, MSG (glutamate) is also a major trigger for asthma, as well as lung damage from bacteria and viruses. Diets high in glutamate additives greatly worsen asthmatic attacks. Blocking glutamate receptors in the lungs improves pulmonary function.

The incidence of childhood asthma has increased 400 percent over the past two decades, and it is now much more deadly. Vaccines have played a major role in advancing this asthma crisis. As the number of vaccines has increased, so has the incidence.

Higher doses of vitamin D3 can also significantly improve the symptoms of chronic bronchitis. Adding 500 mg of nano-vitamin C, 250 mg of nano-curcumin, 100 mg of pine bark extract (pycnogenol) three times a day between meals also helps. Nano-curcumin dramatically reduces lung damage from cytokine storms. Baicalin also protects the lungs.

