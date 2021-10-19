Exercise Helps Fuel the Brain

Exercise has been shown to have many of the same benefits for improving longevity as reducing calorie intake. It also improves mental function, mainly by raising a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

Recent studies have also suggested that exercise increases the metabolism of fats to produce ketones — water-soluble molecules that are a major brain fuel as well as reducing inflammation and excitotoxicity in the brain.

In addition, exercise improves blood and lymph flow, especially through smaller vessels.

For older people, it is critically important to strengthen the axial core muscles — that is the muscles of the trunk and legs. Especially after retirement, many older people tend to sit for long periods, leading to weakened axial muscles. Weakness of the pelvic muscles and legs can result in difficulty walking and a greater risk of falling and breaking a hip or even suffering a head injury.

Weight training or other resistance training is important for all muscle groups. Running on a rebounder is a good way to strengthen legs muscles and improve balance. Aerobics is not necessary, and in fact can be harmful because it maximizes the production of free radicals.

One of the safer exercises is slow weightlifting or slow resistance exercises. These allow maximum muscle building and tendon strengthening without the high risk of injury caused by using heavy weights.

Studies have shown that this kind of slow exercise provides the same benefits as aerobics. Sweating expels toxins, especially mercury.

One of the problems of modern society is that we do not sweat enough, as air conditioning is easily accessible. We go directly from air-conditioned automobiles to air[1]conditioned offices and homes.