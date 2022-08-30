Regular Exercise Protects Against Disease

Exercise provides a great number of benefits, including boosting the health of your cardiovascular, pulmonary, muscular, and neurological systems. I have also written about how exercise significantly improves the lymphatic drainage of the brain, which clears away a number of toxic substances. Deep breathing during exercise also improves lymphatic drainage in the body, especially in the heart.

Exercise also reduces the harmful effects of exposure to glutamate. This can help prevent excitotoxin-induced obesity in children. In addition, exercise improves blood flow in all organs and tissues, strengthens the heart, improves brain function and repair, improves lymphatic circulation and drainage, enhances immune function, and improves bowel function. And of course, sweating is a good way to remove toxins.

A number of studies have shown that regular exercise lowers the risk of breast cancer and colon cancer.

However, I caution against regular sessions of extreme exercise, which can have a number of negative health effects. Extreme exercise — especially if it is prolonged — can dramatically increase free radical generation and lipid peroxidation.

Because of this, vigorous exercisers should take extra antioxidant vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to protect against harm by these toxic substances. Runners and weight lifters should also take extra high-absorption vitamin C to protect their ligaments, tendons, and muscles from injury.