Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: exercise | cardiovascular | neurological | obesity

Regular Exercise Protects Against Disease

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 30 August 2022 04:33 PM EDT

Exercise provides a great number of benefits, including boosting the health of your cardiovascular, pulmonary, muscular, and neurological systems. I have also written about how exercise significantly improves the lymphatic drainage of the brain, which clears away a number of toxic substances. Deep breathing during exercise also improves lymphatic drainage in the body, especially in the heart.

Exercise also reduces the harmful effects of exposure to glutamate. This can help prevent excitotoxin-induced obesity in children. In addition, exercise improves blood flow in all organs and tissues, strengthens the heart, improves brain function and repair, improves lymphatic circulation and drainage, enhances immune function, and improves bowel function. And of course, sweating is a good way to remove toxins.

A number of studies have shown that regular exercise lowers the risk of breast cancer and colon cancer.

However, I caution against regular sessions of extreme exercise, which can have a number of negative health effects. Extreme exercise — especially if it is prolonged — can dramatically increase free radical generation and lipid peroxidation.

Because of this, vigorous exercisers should take extra antioxidant vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to protect against harm by these toxic substances. Runners and weight lifters should also take extra high-absorption vitamin C to protect their ligaments, tendons, and muscles from injury.

