Protecting Cells in Your Blood Vessels

Because inflammation — not high cholesterol — is the main cause of atherosclerosis, it is important to reduce inflammation in order to protect your heart. As noted, one source of inflammation is immune cells (mainly macrophages) attacking accumulated fats (principally omega-6 fats) and the cells lining the inside of blood vessels (endothelial cells).

Endothelial cells are the “brains “of blood vessels, controlling metabolism, immunity, and the contraction and relaxation that regulate blood pressure and blood flow. The earliest changes in the development of atherosclerosis include damage to endothelial cells. Therefore, protecting these cells is critical for preventing atherosclerosis and high blood pressure. Damage to endothelial cells comes mainly from your diet.

Things such as high sugar intake (especially high fructose corn syrup), oxidized omega-6 oils, and oxidized LDL cholesterol are common sources of inflammation. Once ingested, sugar triggers blood vessels with inflammatory compounds. There’s evidence that the combination of inflammatory omega-6 oils and sugars in people’s diets is a driving force behind many diseases, including atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular disorders.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of processed foods contain this dangerous combination, and Americans consume enormous amounts of these foods every day — which explains the dramatic increase in cardiovascular disease now being found in 20- to 40-year-olds.

The good news: Research has demonstrated that several plant extracts can protect endothelial cells. For example, a compound called pterostilbene, which is found in high concentrations in blueberries, has been shown to prevent oxidized oils from damaging endothelial cells, thus reducing the occurrence of atherosclerosis.

A number of studies have shown that eating blueberries, taking blueberry extracts, or taking pterostilbene supplements can significantly reduce the oxidation of fats and protect against atherosclerosis.

Other natural compounds that prevent atherosclerosis include curcumin, quercetin, vitamin E (especially tocotrienol), and vitamin C.

And unlike pharmaceutical drugs that target a single mechanism, natural compounds such as curcumin, quercetin, and pterostilbene interact with a number of cell-signaling mechanisms and receptors to protect more effectively against cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis.