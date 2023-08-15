×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: endothelial cells | inflammation | cholesterol | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Protecting Cells in Your Blood Vessels

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 15 August 2023 02:13 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Because inflammation — not high cholesterol — is the main cause of atherosclerosis, it is important to reduce inflammation in order to protect your heart. As noted, one source of inflammation is immune cells (mainly macrophages) attacking accumulated fats (principally omega-6 fats) and the cells lining the inside of blood vessels (endothelial cells).

Endothelial cells are the “brains “of blood vessels, controlling metabolism, immunity, and the contraction and relaxation that regulate blood pressure and blood flow. The earliest changes in the development of atherosclerosis include damage to endothelial cells. Therefore, protecting these cells is critical for preventing atherosclerosis and high blood pressure. Damage to endothelial cells comes mainly from your diet.

Things such as high sugar intake (especially high fructose corn syrup), oxidized omega-6 oils, and oxidized LDL cholesterol are common sources of inflammation. Once ingested, sugar triggers blood vessels with inflammatory compounds. There’s evidence that the combination of inflammatory omega-6 oils and sugars in people’s diets is a driving force behind many diseases, including atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular disorders.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of processed foods contain this dangerous combination, and Americans consume enormous amounts of these foods every day — which explains the dramatic increase in cardiovascular disease now being found in 20- to 40-year-olds.

The good news: Research has demonstrated that several plant extracts can protect endothelial cells. For example, a compound called pterostilbene, which is found in high concentrations in blueberries, has been shown to prevent oxidized oils from damaging endothelial cells, thus reducing the occurrence of atherosclerosis.

A number of studies have shown that eating blueberries, taking blueberry extracts, or taking pterostilbene supplements can significantly reduce the oxidation of fats and protect against atherosclerosis.

Other natural compounds that prevent atherosclerosis include curcumin, quercetin, vitamin E (especially tocotrienol), and vitamin C.

And unlike pharmaceutical drugs that target a single mechanism, natural compounds such as curcumin, quercetin, and pterostilbene interact with a number of cell-signaling mechanisms and receptors to protect more effectively against cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Because inflammation — not high cholesterol — is the main cause of atherosclerosis, it is important to reduce inflammation in order to protect your heart
endothelial cells, inflammation, cholesterol, dr. blaylock
327
2023-13-15
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved