Natural Treatments for Eczema

Eczema is the term often used for an itchy, inflamed, irritating rash — though eczema is not a single disease, but connotes the symptoms of many skin conditions. The most common one, atopic dermatitis, is believed to be a reaction of the immune system. But its cause is not definitely known.

Eczema is most common in children, who frequently outgrow it, although it also affects adults. The condition is often found among people with a family history of asthma or allergies.

Eczema can occur on almost any area of the skin, but is most common on the face, scalp, around the ankles, wrists, hands, and insides of the elbows. It can progress into dry, leathery, or inflamed patches and even blisters. Itching is a common symptom, and the more one scratches, the worse the damage to skin.

Here are some natural compounds that can help relieve eczema:

Baicalin. An extract from the skullcap plant, baicalin (its main ingredient) is a powerful inhibitor of the release of histamine and other inflammatory substances from mast cells. They are high in the ingredient baicalein. The other ingredients are also beneficial for many diseases.

Gamma-Linolenic Acid. Abbreviated GLA, this is the key beneficial ingredient in borage oil. It has been shown to reduce skin itching and increase moisture levels of skin.

Luteolin. A powerful inhibitor of mast cell activation, luteolin reduces itching and skin inflammation. It is also a powerful anticancer agent and neuroprotectant.

Magnesium. This powerful anti-inflammatory mineral can be used topically. Add Epsom salt, which is magnesium sulfate, or a magnesium oil to a bath and see how you feel. Some people get relief while others are irritated by magnesium baths. Or you can rub magnesium oil or gel onto affected areas of skin.

Colostrum. The watery fluid that is secreted by the breast just before milk is released, called colostrum, contains a number of health-promoting compounds that with regular use can improve eczema skin lesions by reducing allergic or otherwise excessive immune reactions.