Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Compounds That Help Prevent Diabetic Blindness

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 25 November 2025 04:14 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

One of the number one causes of adult blindness is diabetes — especially in people with the insulin-dependent (Type 1) form. Studies have shown that this form of diabetes causes a disruption of the neurons and glia of the retina, leading to an accumulation of excitotoxic glutamate, and eventually resulting in the destruction of these cells.

One study found that an extract called resveratrol, which is found in grapes among other foods, can significantly lower glutamate levels in the retina, thus protecting against blindness. The resveratrol acted by increasing several of the mechanisms that prevent accumulation of glutamate. Resveratrol is generally safe, but very high levels can cause a drop in blood sugar.

A better alternative is pterostilbene, which is converted to resveratrol once it is absorbed in the blood. The advantage is that pterostilbene is far better absorbed than resveratrol and distributed all over the body, including the nervous system. It has been shown to be safe as well. The usual dose is 100 mg taken twice to three times a day with meals.

