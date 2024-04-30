Eating to Reduce Depression and Anxiety

Studies have shown that some plant extracts can improve depression, reduce anxiety, and correct the inflammation and excitotoxicity responsible for these conditions. And how each compound reduces depression and anxiety differs, thus making combining some of them even more effective.

But it is important to emphasize that regular exercise and a good diet are even more important than taking supplements. A good diet entails not just eating the right foods, but also avoiding pro-inflammatory foods and drinks, and other toxic substances.

The most important thing to avoid is omega-6 oils, because they stimulate inflammation and impair immunity. These oils include:

• Corn

• Peanut

• Soybean

• Sunflower

• Safflower

• Canola

Vegetable shortening is high in trans fats as well as other inflammatory components. Margarine is made from omega-6 oils, usually corn oil, and should be avoided. Butter can trigger allergic reactions in people who are sensitive to milk proteins.

Ghee, a processed product made of butter that removes all the protein, is a better choice.

The best cooking oils are coconut oil and extra[1]virgin olive oil. For those who do not like the taste or smell of coconut oil, you can use the refined form, which is tasteless and odorless. I generally add turmeric powder to these oils to enhance their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It also adds flavor to foods, especially meats and eggs.

Vegetables are generally good for calming the brain, but should always be either steamed or cooked in hot water, which removes harmful lectins.

Nightshade vegetables can cause joint pain because of high levels of a chemical group called solanines. These vegetables include:

• Kale

• Tomatoes

• Eggplant

• Cayenne

• Goji berries

• Potatoes

• Bell peppers

Heat inactivates the harmful chemicals in these plants. Nightshade plants can also worsen depression.

The best kind of tea is organic white tea, which is a little more healthful than green tea. The water you use should be either distilled or filtered to remove fluoride, toxic metals (mercury, cadmium, and aluminum), and harmful chemicals. If you distill your water, add 100 mg of magnesium malate or citrate to each gallon.