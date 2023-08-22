Curcumin Protects Against Atherosclerosis

Curcumin, a compound found in the spice turmeric, has been demonstrated to inhibit atherosclerosis. To study its effectiveness, researchers use animals genetically bred to develop very aggressive and extensive atherosclerosis.

Research has shown that feeding these animals curcumin significantly reduces the incidence and progression of atherosclerosis. Studies have found a number of mechanisms by which curcumin prevents atherosclerosis. For one thing, it has been shown to powerfully inhibit a protein called NF-kB, which is an important regulator of inflammation, while at the same time blocking another major immune activator called TLR4.

Another study found that curcumin inhibited inflammatory cytokines and activated special immune regulator cells that prevent overactivation of the immune system, preventing atherosclerosis from progressing. Researchers found that curcumin reduced the formation of foam cells, the macrophages filled with inflammatory fats that are the cause of the unstable plaques.

Remember that these unstable plaques are the primary cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Other ways that curcumin fights atherosclerosis include:

• Controlling cholesterol metabolism

• Stimulating antioxidant enzymes

• Preventing enlargement of smooth muscle cells

• Maintaining normal endothelial cell function

• Preventing excessive clot formation

One of the more interesting studies found that curcumin prevented atherosclerosis in part by preventing and/or correcting leaky gut, which allows bacteria and food to enter the bloodstream and trigger intense immune reactions within blood vessels.

Researchers have also demonstrated that curcumin helps prevent inflammation that is caused by the Western diet. Making dietary changes along with taking curcumin, quercetin, vitamin E (especially tocotrienol), and vitamin C can not only prevent atherosclerosis, it can also reverse it to some degree.

And by reducing atherosclerosis and strengthening blood vessels, you can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disorders.

The bottom line is that proper diet, regular exercise, stress relief, and a few natural compounds can dramatically improve a person’s chances of living a long, healthy life.