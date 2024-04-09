CoQ10 Improves Heart Function

Coenzyme Q10 is a naturally occurring substance found in every cell in the body. Objective studies of cardiac output, stroke volume, ejection fraction, and cardiac index showed improvement with CoQ10 treatment.

Most studies have focused on patients with mild to moderate congestive heart failure, but one found that giving 100 mg of CoQ10 a day to advanced heart failure patients improved symptoms in 82 percent of the patients.

Another finding was equally impressive: Two years after CoQ10 therapy, the survival rate was 62 percent — compared to 25 percent for patients receiving conventional medical treatment. There is no question that using higher doses — such as 350 mg to 600 mg three times a day — would produce even better results.

The best thing about CoQ10 is that there are no side effects; it is completely safe in any amount.