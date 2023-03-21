Powerful Cancer-Killing Combination

A study found that when copper is combined with curcumin, the killing of cancer cells was greatly enhanced over using curcumin alone.

Copper is a toxic chemical in certain concentrations, if taken by itself. But curcumin binds with the copper, which allows it to be carried specifically to the cancer cells.

Curcumin itself inhibits and kills cancer cells by a number of mechanisms, most involving cell signaling.

The more mechanisms a compound uses to kill cancer cells, the more likely it will be successful and less likely the cancer can ever develop resistance.