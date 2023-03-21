×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: copper | curcumin | cancer | dr. blaylock

Powerful Cancer-Killing Combination

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 21 March 2023 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A study found that when copper is combined with curcumin, the killing of cancer cells was greatly enhanced over using curcumin alone.

Copper is a toxic chemical in certain concentrations, if taken by itself. But curcumin binds with the copper, which allows it to be carried specifically to the cancer cells.

Curcumin itself inhibits and kills cancer cells by a number of mechanisms, most involving cell signaling.

The more mechanisms a compound uses to kill cancer cells, the more likely it will be successful and less likely the cancer can ever develop resistance.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
A study found that when copper is combined with curcumin, the killing of cancer cells was greatly enhanced over using curcumin alone.
copper, curcumin, cancer, dr. blaylock
93
2023-27-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved