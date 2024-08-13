Copper: Antibacterial/Antiviral Marvel

Most people are familiar with silver as a powerful antibacterial agent. But few know that copper compounds and copper as a metal are equally, if not a more powerful antibacterial agent.

Copper kills all bacteria and viruses on contact. While I don’t recommend using copper on open wounds (because it produces high levels of free radicals), it can be used to prevent the transfer of infections from surfaces.

For example, it has been shown that copper doorknobs, countertops, and bed railings do not transfer infections, and kill all bacteria and viruses on contact. This prevents not only the spread of bacterial infections, but more importantly the spread of viruses such as the flu. Copper doorknobs and countertops, and copper coverings on other surfaces can reduce the transfer of infections.

Another place bacterial infections are transferred from person to person is mattresses and pillows. For example, studies have shown that hospital mattresses, no matter how well cleaned, still contain dangerous organisms that can be transferred between patients.

You can purchase copper-impregnated mattresses, pillowcases, and mattress covers to prevent such infections. The covers and pillows would be especially important to use in hotels, where you are sleeping on mattresses that come in contact with hundreds of people, and are rarely cleaned.