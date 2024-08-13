WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: copper | bacteria | infections | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Copper: Antibacterial/Antiviral Marvel

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 13 August 2024 04:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Most people are familiar with silver as a powerful antibacterial agent. But few know that copper compounds and copper as a metal are equally, if not a more powerful antibacterial agent.

Copper kills all bacteria and viruses on contact. While I don’t recommend using copper on open wounds (because it produces high levels of free radicals), it can be used to prevent the transfer of infections from surfaces.

For example, it has been shown that copper doorknobs, countertops, and bed railings do not transfer infections, and kill all bacteria and viruses on contact. This prevents not only the spread of bacterial infections, but more importantly the spread of viruses such as the flu. Copper doorknobs and countertops, and copper coverings on other surfaces can reduce the transfer of infections.

Another place bacterial infections are transferred from person to person is mattresses and pillows. For example, studies have shown that hospital mattresses, no matter how well cleaned, still contain dangerous organisms that can be transferred between patients.

You can purchase copper-impregnated mattresses, pillowcases, and mattress covers to prevent such infections. The covers and pillows would be especially important to use in hotels, where you are sleeping on mattresses that come in contact with hundreds of people, and are rarely cleaned.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Most people are familiar with silver as a powerful antibacterial agent. But few know that copper compounds and copper as a metal are equally, if not a more powerful antibacterial agent.
copper, bacteria, infections, dr. blaylock
209
2024-29-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved