Reducing Chronic Pain Naturally

Dr. Russell Blaylock,
author of The Blaylock Wellness Report
newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills
, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life
, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients
, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders
.