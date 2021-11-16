Enhancing Cell Signaling

Cells have a complex internal communication system that carries signals from the cell membrane to its interior, activating other signaling molecules that regulate a host of functions. Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) has been shown to inhibit a series of enzymes called histone deacetylases (HDACs), which reduces free radical damage to cells.

This represents an important way ketones protect cells from free radical damage.

BHB also stimulates other cell signaling molecules, such as AMPK, PPARα, and SIRT1 and 2 — all of which play major roles in cell protection.

Combining exercise with ketones or a ketogenic diet greatly enhances the health benefits. This is due, at least in part, to the fact that together we see greater enhancement of AMPK activation (boosting cell energy), increased antioxidant production, and increased mitochondrial protection (mitohormesis) when they are combined.

The supplement butyrate has also inhibited HDACs and extended lifespan in animal experiments.