Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Enhancing Cell Signaling

Cells have a complex internal communication system that carries signals from the cell membrane to its interior, activating other signaling molecules that regulate a host of functions. Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) has been shown to inhibit a series of enzymes called histone deacetylases (HDACs), which reduces free radical damage to cells.

This represents an important way ketones protect cells from free radical damage.

BHB also stimulates other cell signaling molecules, such as AMPK, PPARα, and SIRT1 and 2 — all of which play major roles in cell protection.

Combining exercise with ketones or a ketogenic diet greatly enhances the health benefits. This is due, at least in part, to the fact that together we see greater enhancement of AMPK activation (boosting cell energy), increased antioxidant production, and increased mitochondrial protection (mitohormesis) when they are combined.

The supplement butyrate has also inhibited HDACs and extended lifespan in animal experiments.

