Cell Phone Use Increases Cancer Risk

Over the years, I’ve become concerned about people’s obsession with cell phones. Besides the deleterious effects on brain function, such as a loss of the ability to focus attention, my main concern is the ability of microwaves to induce cancer.

A great deal of research has shown that cell phones can damage chromosomes, increase brain cancer rates, and possibly induce other cancers.

I’ve also noticed that young girls are putting their cell phones in their hip pockets, which is radiating all the structures in their pelvis, including the bladder, colorectum, and most importantly the ovaries. All of these structures are sensitive to cancer induction.

Radiating the ovaries not only raises the risk of ovarian cancer, but also chromosomal damage in future babies.

The guys often put their cell phones in their front pocket, which also radiates all these same structures, with testes substituted for ovaries. This puts them at a high risk for testicular cancer and chromosomal damage to their sperm.

Cell phones should not be kept near the body.