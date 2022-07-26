×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: cell phones | cancer | chromosomes

Cell Phone Use Increases Cancer Risk

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Over the years, I’ve become concerned about people’s obsession with cell phones. Besides the deleterious effects on brain function, such as a loss of the ability to focus attention, my main concern is the ability of microwaves to induce cancer.

A great deal of research has shown that cell phones can damage chromosomes, increase brain cancer rates, and possibly induce other cancers.

I’ve also noticed that young girls are putting their cell phones in their hip pockets, which is radiating all the structures in their pelvis, including the bladder, colorectum, and most importantly the ovaries. All of these structures are sensitive to cancer induction.

Radiating the ovaries not only raises the risk of ovarian cancer, but also chromosomal damage in future babies.

The guys often put their cell phones in their front pocket, which also radiates all these same structures, with testes substituted for ovaries. This puts them at a high risk for testicular cancer and chromosomal damage to their sperm.

Cell phones should not be kept near the body.

