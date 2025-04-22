CBD Oil Aids Parkinson's Prevention

Normally, there is a carefully controlled balance of excitation vs. inhibition in the nervous system. The excitatory system is dominated by glutamate. More than 90 percent of the cerebral cortex is excitatory, as is half the entire brain. The cerebellum modulates much of this.

There are many inhibitory systems involved. These include cell-signaling systems such as the CD200 system, gamma butyrate system (GABA), and the endocannabinoid system, to name a few. The endocannabinoid system also counteracts excitotoxicity, and can therefore help fight Parkinson’s disease.

Fortunately, there are many endocannabinoids available in the form of CBD oil. The problem with using these oils during the day is they cause significant drowsiness. It is best to take a CBD oil at bedtime, which will aid sleep.

To some degree, cannabinoids such as CBD oil block the glutamate receptors. This could offer a partial answer to preventing Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a component that has psychoactive effects upon ingesting or smoking. It has very little medicinal benefit and many side effects, including a drastic increase in schizophrenia among the young.