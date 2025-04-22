WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cbd oil | parkinsons gaba | dr. blaylock
OPINION

CBD Oil Aids Parkinson's Prevention

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 April 2025 04:37 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Normally, there is a carefully controlled balance of excitation vs. inhibition in the nervous system. The excitatory system is dominated by glutamate. More than 90 percent of the cerebral cortex is excitatory, as is half the entire brain. The cerebellum modulates much of this.

There are many inhibitory systems involved. These include cell-signaling systems such as the CD200 system, gamma butyrate system (GABA), and the endocannabinoid system, to name a few. The endocannabinoid system also counteracts excitotoxicity, and can therefore help fight Parkinson’s disease.

Fortunately, there are many endocannabinoids available in the form of CBD oil. The problem with using these oils during the day is they cause significant drowsiness. It is best to take a CBD oil at bedtime, which will aid sleep.

To some degree, cannabinoids such as CBD oil block the glutamate receptors. This could offer a partial answer to preventing Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a component that has psychoactive effects upon ingesting or smoking. It has very little medicinal benefit and many side effects, including a drastic increase in schizophrenia among the young.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The excitatory system is dominated by glutamate. More than 90 percent of the cerebral cortex is excitatory, as is half the entire brain. The cerebellum modulates much of this.
cbd oil, parkinsons gaba, dr. blaylock
181
2025-37-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved