Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Carrageenan Suppresses Immunity

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 01 August 2023 04:42 PM EDT

Carrageenan is a complex sulfated polysaccharide isolated from algae that is commonly used as a binding agent in foods including ice creams, pastries, and breads. It is also used experimentally to induce inflammation and stimulate cancer growth and invasion in tissues.

Even very low concentrations of carrageenan can stimulate cancer invasion. It can also increase inflammation within the GI tract, a major problem for people with inflammatory bowel diseases.

Like a number of substances that stimulate intense inflammation, it also suppresses beneficial immunity, including cellular immunity, which is critical for fighting infections and suppressing cancer.

The only way to avoid carrageenan is to avoid all processed foods.

Carrageenan is a complex sulfated polysaccharide isolated from algae that is commonly used as a binding agent in foods.
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 04:42 PM
