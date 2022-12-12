×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Carnitine, Panax Ginseng Treat ED

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 13 December 2022 04:26 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Studies have found that carnitine, a nutrient found chiefly in red meat, can improve erectile function, sometimes even better than testosterone treatment. It also comes in different forms of supplements — L-carnitine, acetyl-L-carnitine, and propionyl-L-carnitine — which are all effective.

In one study, a combination of acetyl-L-carnitine, propionyl-L-carnitine, and Viagra worked better than the drug alone.

Most studies have used two grams daily of carnitine, in divided doses. Take two capsules, 500 mg each, two to three times daily, 30 minutes before meals.

One of the most commonly used species of the herb ginseng, panax ginseng is sometimes referred to Korean red ginseng or even as “herbal Viagra.” Studies have found that taking 900 mg to 1,000 mg three times a day with meals improved erectile function. But in most cases, the improvement was not dramatic.

This particular species of ginseng appears to enhance blood flow to the penis by increasing nitric oxide in penile blood vessels, and to increase penile rigidity and function. It does not increase testosterone levels.

Panax ginseng can cause nervousness and insomnia, especially if taken in the evening. In general, it improves stamina and memory and elevates one’s mood.

Take 900 mg to 1,000 mg three times daily with meals.

