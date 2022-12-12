Carnitine, Panax Ginseng Treat ED

Studies have found that carnitine, a nutrient found chiefly in red meat, can improve erectile function, sometimes even better than testosterone treatment. It also comes in different forms of supplements — L-carnitine, acetyl-L-carnitine, and propionyl-L-carnitine — which are all effective.

In one study, a combination of acetyl-L-carnitine, propionyl-L-carnitine, and Viagra worked better than the drug alone.

Most studies have used two grams daily of carnitine, in divided doses. Take two capsules, 500 mg each, two to three times daily, 30 minutes before meals.

One of the most commonly used species of the herb ginseng, panax ginseng is sometimes referred to Korean red ginseng or even as “herbal Viagra.” Studies have found that taking 900 mg to 1,000 mg three times a day with meals improved erectile function. But in most cases, the improvement was not dramatic.

This particular species of ginseng appears to enhance blood flow to the penis by increasing nitric oxide in penile blood vessels, and to increase penile rigidity and function. It does not increase testosterone levels.

Panax ginseng can cause nervousness and insomnia, especially if taken in the evening. In general, it improves stamina and memory and elevates one’s mood.

Take 900 mg to 1,000 mg three times daily with meals.