A New Scientific Perspective

In the past, it was assumed that cancers arose from normal cells that became malignant. However, strong evidence now indicates that cancers arise from genetically damaged stem cells, not normal mature cells.

Stem cells are like a child’s bubble blower, generating an endless supply of primitive-looking cells that make up the bulk of the tumor. Inflammation, by generating massive amounts of free radicals, damages the genes of the stem cells and turns them into cancer stem cells.

These cancer stem cells are resistant to most forms of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, which explains why so many cancers tend to recur after conventional treatments.

In fact, most chemotherapy and radiation treatments increase the inflammation around the tumor and can make the tumor grow faster and become more aggressive.