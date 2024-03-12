×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cancer | stem cells | inflammation | dr. blayock
OPINION

A New Scientific Perspective

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 12 March 2024 04:32 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In the past, it was assumed that cancers arose from normal cells that became malignant. However, strong evidence now indicates that cancers arise from genetically damaged stem cells, not normal mature cells.

Stem cells are like a child’s bubble blower, generating an endless supply of primitive-looking cells that make up the bulk of the tumor. Inflammation, by generating massive amounts of free radicals, damages the genes of the stem cells and turns them into cancer stem cells.

These cancer stem cells are resistant to most forms of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, which explains why so many cancers tend to recur after conventional treatments.

In fact, most chemotherapy and radiation treatments increase the inflammation around the tumor and can make the tumor grow faster and become more aggressive.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Strong evidence now indicates that cancers arise from genetically damaged stem cells, not normal mature cells.
cancer, stem cells, inflammation, dr. blayock
127
2024-32-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved