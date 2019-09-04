Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: cancer | stem cells | inflammation

Danger of Dormant Cancer Cells

By
Wednesday, 04 September 2019 04:11 PM

The discovery of cancer stems cells answers a lot of questions. Most importantly, it tells us why cancers are so difficult to cure, and why they can recur even decades after they were thought to have been eradicated.

Only a few cancer stem cells have to remain for the tumor to recur, so it may falsely appear that the tumor has been destroyed.

Like normal stem cells, cancer stem cells can sometimes enter a dormant state, remaining inert for very long periods and giving false assurance of a cure.

One thing that will reactivate dormant cancer stem cells is continuous inflammation.

Ironically, all chemotherapy drugs cause intense inflammation, which may explain why when cancers recur after such treatment they are much more aggressive and deadly than they originally were.

There is evidence that adding natural extracts that kill cancer stem cells significantly enhances the effectiveness of traditional cancer treatments.

Wednesday, 04 September 2019 04:11 PM
