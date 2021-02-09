Cured Meats Linked to Pediatric Brain Tumors

A large study on the consequences of a woman consuming cured meats during pregnancy demonstrated a very strong link with the child developing a primary brain cancer.

Cured, processed meats treated with nitrates or nitrites are converted in the stomach to what are called nitroso compounds that have strong cancer-causing properties. These compounds can pass through the placenta and enter the developing baby’s brain.

Researchers examined this link by collecting nutritional data from mothers in 19 counties along the west coast of the United States along with nine centers in seven other countries. The study included 540 children with primary brain tumors and 801 control subject children.

Brain tumor risk was higher in cases in which mothers ate any of four types of cured meats a least once a week, and the risk increased as consumption became more frequent. Nitrates from vegetables and other foods were not linked to these tumors.

In other studies, all types of tumors except what is called a primitive neuroectodermal tumor (PNET tumor) were discovered.

In the latest study, all types of pediatric brain tumors increased with maternal consumption of cured meats. The tumor incidence in children of mothers who ate cured meats was more than twice as high as those who avoided such foods.

Hot dogs were a major player in the development of these tumors. Research has demonstrated that the concentration of nitrates have decreased in other cured meats, but actually increased in hot dogs.

Of major interest was this study’s finding that consuming vitamin C and vitamin D dramatically lowered the risk of these brain tumors. These vitamins prevent the conversion of nitrate into carcinogenic nitroso compounds in the stomach.

While the vitamins C and D were protective if taken at any stage of the pregnancy, the greatest protection was demonstrated during the second trimester.

Unfortunately, I have never known an obstetrician who told his or her pregnant patients to avoid cured meats during pregnancy, or to specifically take higher doses of vitamin C and D.