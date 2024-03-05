×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cancer | obesity | toxic metals | dr. blaylock
OPINION

What Increases Cancer Risk?

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 05 March 2024 04:33 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

According to the National Cancer Institute, only about 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by inherited genetic mutations. In the remaining 90 percent to 95 percent of cases, genetic mutations develop as a result of exposures to environmental toxins such as tobacco smoke, radiation, and other damaging substances, or due to lifestyle factors — all of which cause inflammation.

Smoking and obesity both increase risk for various types of cancer. Abdominal obesity, in particular, is highly inflammatory.

Age is also a factor, because as we get older we become more inflamed and cells are more likely to mutate, becoming cancerous.

In addition, immunity begins to falter as our cellular defense systems — which include detoxification mechanisms and antioxidant systems — start to decline.

Normally, we have a built-in immune surveillance system of special cells that constantly survey our bodies for cells that are damaged and at risk of becoming cancerous. When found, these potentially wayward cells are killed and removed. But as we age, this surveillance system becomes less efficient.

All cells also contain special suicide genes, the function of which is to kill cells that are damaged so badly that they risk becoming cancerous. One example is the p53 gene. Approximately 50 percent of cancers are found to have mutations of this special gene; this prevents the cells from self-destructing, thus allowing the development of a cancer. Cancers with mutated p53 suicide genes are highly resistant to conventional treatments.

Most people are exposed to a number of cancer-causing agents and environmental risks on a daily basis. These include:

• Some dietary ingredients

• Toxic metals

• Nicotine and tobacco smoke

• Excess alcohol

• Unrelieved stress

• Exposure to pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides

Some medications — such as statins, steroids, and TNF-alpha inhibitors (a class of drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases) — increase cancer risk by suppressing the immune system.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
According to the National Cancer Institute, only about 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by inherited genetic mutations.
cancer, obesity, toxic metals, dr. blaylock
314
2024-33-05
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved