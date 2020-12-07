Curcumin Fights Cancer and Obesity

A number of studies have shown that people, such as those in India, who eat the spice turmeric have a much lower incidence of colorectal cancer than those who eat a Western diet.

Turmeric contains a flavonoid called curcumin, which is not only a very powerful anti-inflammatory, but also inhibits of a number of cancers, including colorectal cancer, through several mechanisms.

Obesity is strongly related to risk of colorectal cancer. One study found that curcumin reduced obesity and significantly reduced the number and size of colon tumors induced by AOM, the cancer-causing agent.

Curcumin also reduced a number of cell-signaling mechanisms critical for cancer growth and tumor invasion, and lowered inflammatory cytokines.

One of the main problems with curcumin is poor absorption when it is taken as a powder (or in a capsule). Mixing curcumin with oil greatly improves absorption and entry into the cancer cells. The best oils to facilitate absorption of curcumin are fish oil or pure DHA oil. In that way, you get the synergistic benefits of both.

The dose for prevention is 250 mg to 500 mg twice a day. For growing cancers, a much higher dose would be required. In such cases, I recommend 1,000 mg three times a day mixed with the oil. It is best to take curcumin with a meal.