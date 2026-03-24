Conventional Cancer Treatments Don't Work

An explosion of rapidly growing cancers (referred to as turbo cancers) is being seen all over the world among people who received the COVID “vaccine.” It has also been shown that the antiparasitic drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole will kill cancer stem cells, even in these turbo cancers.

We are also discovering incredible anticancer benefits among natural compounds. Unlike most chemotherapy drugs, they do not stimulate cancer cell growth and actually enhance the health of normal cells. In addition, they attack multiple mechanisms within the cancer cell responsible for its growth and spread.

Conventional chemotherapy drugs have only one of two effects, and damage both healthy and cancerous cells. The idea behind conventional cancer therapy is to kill the cancer before it kills the patient — which is often not accomplished. And unlike natural treatments, chemotherapy drugs are extremely painful and have devastating side effects.

Even patients whose cancer is controlled by the drugs often suffer permanent damage, especially to their brain. This usually appears as “brain fog” that includes significant cognitive difficulties.

In addition, most chemotherapy drugs have been shown to actually induce cancer in healthy animals and human beings.

It’s also well-known that inflammation is the driving force behind all cancers. And conventional treatments (chemotherapy and radiation) induce intense inflammation. They’re not curing cancer. Rather, they have a high propensity to make it worse.

One of the most devastating effects of conventional treatments is that they suppress anticancer immunity — the body’s best defense against the disease. On the other hand, many plant extracts enhance anticancer immunity.