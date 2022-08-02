×
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Breast Cancer Linked to Aluminum

Like prostate cancers, breast cancers are linked to high levels of a sex steroid — in this case estradiol, which is a potent estrogen hormone. And like androgens (especially dihydrotestosterone), estradiol in high concentrations can worsen inflammation in the breast.

Also like prostate cancers, diet, persistent infections, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, pesticides/herbicides, genetics, and certain toxic metals greatly increase a person’s risk for breast cancer.

One of the more interesting links to breast cancer is the toxic metal aluminum. Several studies have shown a relationship between use of aluminum-containing antiperspirants and breast cancer, especially in women who began using them before age 30. Measures of aluminum in nipple secretions have confirmed that it accumulates within breast tissue.

In one study, researchers collected nipple aspirant from 19 breast cancer patients and 16 control subjects with no cancer. They found that the women with breast cancer had a higher number of inflammatory cytokines (which is evidence of oxidative damage), as well as higher levels of aluminum in nipple secretions. Aluminum induces high levels of inflammation in tissues — which is the same process that is seen with cancer induction.

Other sources of aluminum include:

• Public drinking water

• Vaccines

• Processed foods and beverages

• Many medications (both over-the-counter and prescription)

• Food dyes

Several studies have shown a relationship between use of aluminum-containing antiperspirants and breast cancer, especially in women who began using them before age 30.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

