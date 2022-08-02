Breast Cancer Linked to Aluminum

Like prostate cancers, breast cancers are linked to high levels of a sex steroid — in this case estradiol, which is a potent estrogen hormone. And like androgens (especially dihydrotestosterone), estradiol in high concentrations can worsen inflammation in the breast.

Also like prostate cancers, diet, persistent infections, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, pesticides/herbicides, genetics, and certain toxic metals greatly increase a person’s risk for breast cancer.

One of the more interesting links to breast cancer is the toxic metal aluminum. Several studies have shown a relationship between use of aluminum-containing antiperspirants and breast cancer, especially in women who began using them before age 30. Measures of aluminum in nipple secretions have confirmed that it accumulates within breast tissue.

In one study, researchers collected nipple aspirant from 19 breast cancer patients and 16 control subjects with no cancer. They found that the women with breast cancer had a higher number of inflammatory cytokines (which is evidence of oxidative damage), as well as higher levels of aluminum in nipple secretions. Aluminum induces high levels of inflammation in tissues — which is the same process that is seen with cancer induction.

Other sources of aluminum include:

• Public drinking water

• Vaccines

• Processed foods and beverages

• Many medications (both over-the-counter and prescription)

• Food dyes