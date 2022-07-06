Curcumin Reverses Adverse Effects of Plastics

Bisphenol-A (BPA) is an industrial chemical used to make plastics. Unfortunately, it can leech out of plastic containers into foods. It is associated with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and abnormal development of babies.

Studies have shown that more than 90 percent of people test positive for BPA.

The FDA, which is supposed to protect consumers, in fact approved BPA as an indirect food additive in the 1960s. One study found that curcumin could reverse the carcinogenic effects of BPA and prevent cancers from developing.

A number of pesticides and herbicides also stimulate estrogen receptors, and curcumin has also been shown to prevent their adverse effects.

Nanocurcumin is one of the most powerful natural anticancer compounds ever discovered and has a high degree of safety. It can slightly reduce blood coagulation, so should not be combined with blood thinning medications, such as aspirin and ibuprofen.