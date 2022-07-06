×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cancer | curcumin | plastic | fda

Curcumin Reverses Adverse Effects of Plastics

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:25 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Bisphenol-A (BPA) is an industrial chemical used to make plastics. Unfortunately, it can leech out of plastic containers into foods. It is associated with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and abnormal development of babies.

Studies have shown that more than 90 percent of people test positive for BPA.

The FDA, which is supposed to protect consumers, in fact approved BPA as an indirect food additive in the 1960s. One study found that curcumin could reverse the carcinogenic effects of BPA and prevent cancers from developing.

A number of pesticides and herbicides also stimulate estrogen receptors, and curcumin has also been shown to prevent their adverse effects.

Nanocurcumin is one of the most powerful natural anticancer compounds ever discovered and has a high degree of safety. It can slightly reduce blood coagulation, so should not be combined with blood thinning medications, such as aspirin and ibuprofen.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Bisphenol-A (BPA) is an industrial chemical used to make plastics. Unfortunately, it can leech out of plastic containers into foods.
cancer, curcumin, plastic, fda
144
2022-25-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved