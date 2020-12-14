Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cancer | cachexia | weight loss | dr. blaylock

Why Cancer Patients Lose Weight

By Monday, 14 December 2020 04:10 PM Current | Bio | Archive

One of the most distressing effects of cancer is that it consumes most of the nutrients from food sources that a person takes in, causing tremendous loss of body weight and muscle tissue, eventually leading to emaciation. We call this condition “cancer cachexia.”

It is now known that immune (inflammatory) cytokines, such as IL-6, IL-1beta, and TNF-alpha, are responsible for this tremendous emaciation.

Some studies have shown that omega-3 oils, especially DHA, can prevent and even reverse cachexia. The same is true of coconut oil, which is high in MCT oils. Cancer patients who are given these oils have shown increased energy, weight gain, better nutritional status, and better tolerance for treatments.

The oils effectively and safely reduce the level of the inflammatory cytokines associated with cancer cachexia. Meanwhile, they do not interfere with conventional cancer treatments. In fact, multiple studies have shown they significantly enhance the effectiveness and safety of these treatments.

A recent study of 60 preoperative patients for colon cancer surgery found that 36.4 percent were malnourished.

Women suffered from preoperative malnutrition more often than men. A patient’s prognosis and his or her incidence of complications depends a great deal on nutritional status.

© 2020 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Dr-Blaylock
One of the most distressing effects of cancer is that it consumes most of the nutrients from food sources that a person takes in, causing tremendous loss of body weight and muscle tissue, eventually leading to emaciation.
cancer, cachexia, weight loss, dr. blaylock
196
2020-10-14
Monday, 14 December 2020 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved