Why Cancer Patients Lose Weight

One of the most distressing effects of cancer is that it consumes most of the nutrients from food sources that a person takes in, causing tremendous loss of body weight and muscle tissue, eventually leading to emaciation. We call this condition “cancer cachexia.”

It is now known that immune (inflammatory) cytokines, such as IL-6, IL-1beta, and TNF-alpha, are responsible for this tremendous emaciation.

Some studies have shown that omega-3 oils, especially DHA, can prevent and even reverse cachexia. The same is true of coconut oil, which is high in MCT oils. Cancer patients who are given these oils have shown increased energy, weight gain, better nutritional status, and better tolerance for treatments.

The oils effectively and safely reduce the level of the inflammatory cytokines associated with cancer cachexia. Meanwhile, they do not interfere with conventional cancer treatments. In fact, multiple studies have shown they significantly enhance the effectiveness and safety of these treatments.

A recent study of 60 preoperative patients for colon cancer surgery found that 36.4 percent were malnourished.

Women suffered from preoperative malnutrition more often than men. A patient’s prognosis and his or her incidence of complications depends a great deal on nutritional status.