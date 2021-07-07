Ignoring Great Advances in Natural Medicine

Beyond the more obvious problems with the medical establishment is the fact that traditional medicine totally ignores the tremendous benefits of natural therapies — especially for treating chronic conditions.

It’s true that modern medicine has made tremendous strides against acute illnesses such as heart attacks, strokes, and trauma. But it has little to offer in treating conditions such as:

• Autoimmune diseases

• Cancer

• Arthritis

• Diabetes

• Infections (especially viral infections)

• Chronic fatigue syndrome

• Fibromyalgia

• Neurodegenerative diseases

In fact, preventive medicine is all but ignored by the modern medical establishment.

As I have written before, traditional medicine is always the Johnny-come-lately when it comes to innovations in medicine. For example, natural medicine has been promoting and studying the importance of intestinal probiotics for almost 75 years. Yet only recently has traditional medicine recognized that the gut’s microorganisms play a major role in health and disease.

Of course, when the elites of traditional medicine finally do wake up to an innovative idea that was previously promoted by natural medicine practitioners, they like to claim it as their own discovery — despite the fact they not only ignored the idea for decades, but even ridiculed it.

Another example is the idea that a person can have an intolerance to a food substance without experiencing a typical allergic reaction. This theory was rejected by medical “experts” for decades. Now it is part of the conventional wisdom.

And then there’s “leaky gut” — an impairment in the gut’s normal barrier that allows components of food to directly enter the blood. For a long time, traditional medicine treated the condition as just another fad dreamed up by the natural medicine practitioners. That is, until leaky gut was proven beyond all doubt to be a real medical condition.

To this day, traditional physicians still laugh at the use of high-dose vitamin C to prevent the “cytokine storm” caused by influenza, even though the treatment has been proven to be highly effective. High-dose vitamin C can also prevent death from widespread bacterial sepsis, which kills around 300,000 people a year.

Traditional treatments for severe sepsis fail in 80 percent of cases, but when high-dose intravenous vitamin C is added to those treatments, the mortality rate falls to 15 percent.

Despite the effectiveness of high-dose vitamin C having been proven in clinical studies of large numbers of septic patients, it is still not the standard care for such patients. But that’s only because pharmaceutical companies can’t make money off high-dose vitamin C therapies.