×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cancer | arthritis | diabetes | fibromyalgia

Ignoring Great Advances in Natural Medicine

By Wednesday, 07 July 2021 04:41 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Beyond the more obvious problems with the medical establishment is the fact that traditional medicine totally ignores the tremendous benefits of natural therapies — especially for treating chronic conditions.

It’s true that modern medicine has made tremendous strides against acute illnesses such as heart attacks, strokes, and trauma. But it has little to offer in treating conditions such as:

• Autoimmune diseases

• Cancer

• Arthritis

• Diabetes

• Infections (especially viral infections)

• Chronic fatigue syndrome

• Fibromyalgia

• Neurodegenerative diseases

In fact, preventive medicine is all but ignored by the modern medical establishment.

As I have written before, traditional medicine is always the Johnny-come-lately when it comes to innovations in medicine. For example, natural medicine has been promoting and studying the importance of intestinal probiotics for almost 75 years. Yet only recently has traditional medicine recognized that the gut’s microorganisms play a major role in health and disease.

Of course, when the elites of traditional medicine finally do wake up to an innovative idea that was previously promoted by natural medicine practitioners, they like to claim it as their own discovery — despite the fact they not only ignored the idea for decades, but even ridiculed it.

Another example is the idea that a person can have an intolerance to a food substance without experiencing a typical allergic reaction. This theory was rejected by medical “experts” for decades. Now it is part of the conventional wisdom.

And then there’s “leaky gut” — an impairment in the gut’s normal barrier that allows components of food to directly enter the blood. For a long time, traditional medicine treated the condition as just another fad dreamed up by the natural medicine practitioners. That is, until leaky gut was proven beyond all doubt to be a real medical condition.

To this day, traditional physicians still laugh at the use of high-dose vitamin C to prevent the “cytokine storm” caused by influenza, even though the treatment has been proven to be highly effective. High-dose vitamin C can also prevent death from widespread bacterial sepsis, which kills around 300,000 people a year.

Traditional treatments for severe sepsis fail in 80 percent of cases, but when high-dose intravenous vitamin C is added to those treatments, the mortality rate falls to 15 percent.

Despite the effectiveness of high-dose vitamin C having been proven in clinical studies of large numbers of septic patients, it is still not the standard care for such patients. But that’s only because pharmaceutical companies can’t make money off high-dose vitamin C therapies.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Beyond the more obvious problems with the medical establishment is the fact that traditional medicine totally ignores the tremendous benefits of natural therapies — especially for treating chronic conditions.
cancer, arthritis, diabetes, fibromyalgia
417
2021-41-07
Wednesday, 07 July 2021 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved