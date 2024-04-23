Controlling Bone Loss

Loss of bone calcium, a condition called osteoporosis, is a plague affecting many women as well as a number of older men. It is also a problem that occurs when cancer spreads to bones, because the cancer uses a similar mechanism to release bone calcium and destroy bones.

There are two major types of calcium-regulating bone cells: osteoblasts, which incorporate calcium into bones, making them stronger; and osteoclasts, which dissolve calcium, thus weakening the bone.

Taking calcium supplements alone does virtually nothing to strengthen bones. Fluoride dramatically weakens bones, making them brittle and subject to spontaneous fractures.

Vitamin D3, zinc, and boron all help, but studies have shown that certain plant compounds can selectively inhibit osteoclasts and stimulate osteoblasts, thus making bone much stronger. One of the best of these compounds is baicalein, which inhibits osteoclasts and stimulates osteoblasts in a significant way.

Green tea extract, curcumin, and resveratrol inhibit the enzymes osteoclasts use to dissolve bone.

Curcumin is especially effective for inhibiting osteoclasts, and thus inhibiting bone resorption. Other studies have shown that curcumin stimulates osteoblast development.

Quercetin also inhibits osteoclasts. Silibinin was shown to powerfully stimulate osteoblastic bone formation and inhibit osteoclast bone destruction.

In combination, these natural compounds can go a long way in preventing bone loss and stimulating bone repair. They would also speed up healing of bone fractures.