Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Controlling Bone Loss

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 23 April 2024 04:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Loss of bone calcium, a condition called osteoporosis, is a plague affecting many women as well as a number of older men. It is also a problem that occurs when cancer spreads to bones, because the cancer uses a similar mechanism to release bone calcium and destroy bones.

There are two major types of calcium-regulating bone cells: osteoblasts, which incorporate calcium into bones, making them stronger; and osteoclasts, which dissolve calcium, thus weakening the bone.

Taking calcium supplements alone does virtually nothing to strengthen bones. Fluoride dramatically weakens bones, making them brittle and subject to spontaneous fractures.

Vitamin D3, zinc, and boron all help, but studies have shown that certain plant compounds can selectively inhibit osteoclasts and stimulate osteoblasts, thus making bone much stronger. One of the best of these compounds is baicalein, which inhibits osteoclasts and stimulates osteoblasts in a significant way.

Green tea extract, curcumin, and resveratrol inhibit the enzymes osteoclasts use to dissolve bone.

Curcumin is especially effective for inhibiting osteoclasts, and thus inhibiting bone resorption. Other studies have shown that curcumin stimulates osteoblast development.

Quercetin also inhibits osteoclasts. Silibinin was shown to powerfully stimulate osteoblastic bone formation and inhibit osteoclast bone destruction.

In combination, these natural compounds can go a long way in preventing bone loss and stimulating bone repair. They would also speed up healing of bone fractures.

