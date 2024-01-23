×
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Butyrate Benefits Intestinal Health

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 23 January 2024 04:27 PM EST

Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that has been found to play a major role in intestinal and colon health. It is a major source of fuel for the cells lining the GI tract.

A number of studies have shown that butyrate (N-butyrate) is an effective tool for preventing and treating colon cancer. This small fatty molecule has also been shown to inhibit metastasis (tumor spread), inhibit angiogenesis (tumor blood vessels), enhance immune-cell destruction of cancer cells, promote cancer cell differentiation into normal cells, and suppresses cancer cell gene expression.

The last effect occurs because butyrate is a suppressor of HDAC (histone deacetylase), which controls the expression of these cancer genes.

Colon cancer rates are very high among African Americans; the link appears to be that they have very low levels of butyrate in their diet. (Caucasians who develop colon cancer also have low butyrate levels in their intestines.) On the other hand, cancer rates among native Africans is very low. In the past, this was thought to be due to their high intake of fiber, but this has been shown to be false. The difference is that native Africans have significantly higher butyrate levels than African Americans.

There are types of N-butyrate available that are protected against absorption in the stomach, which is necessary to get it to the colon. However, N-butyrate that is absorbed by the stomach is highly protective of the central nervous system.

Vitamin D3 has also been shown to increase the effectiveness of the immune system against colon cancer cells. African Americans also have very low vitamin D3 levels.

Luteolin also has shown powerful effects against colon cancer development.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


