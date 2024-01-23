Butyrate Benefits Intestinal Health

Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that has been found to play a major role in intestinal and colon health. It is a major source of fuel for the cells lining the GI tract.

A number of studies have shown that butyrate (N-butyrate) is an effective tool for preventing and treating colon cancer. This small fatty molecule has also been shown to inhibit metastasis (tumor spread), inhibit angiogenesis (tumor blood vessels), enhance immune-cell destruction of cancer cells, promote cancer cell differentiation into normal cells, and suppresses cancer cell gene expression.

The last effect occurs because butyrate is a suppressor of HDAC (histone deacetylase), which controls the expression of these cancer genes.

Colon cancer rates are very high among African Americans; the link appears to be that they have very low levels of butyrate in their diet. (Caucasians who develop colon cancer also have low butyrate levels in their intestines.) On the other hand, cancer rates among native Africans is very low. In the past, this was thought to be due to their high intake of fiber, but this has been shown to be false. The difference is that native Africans have significantly higher butyrate levels than African Americans.

There are types of N-butyrate available that are protected against absorption in the stomach, which is necessary to get it to the colon. However, N-butyrate that is absorbed by the stomach is highly protective of the central nervous system.

Vitamin D3 has also been shown to increase the effectiveness of the immune system against colon cancer cells. African Americans also have very low vitamin D3 levels.

Luteolin also has shown powerful effects against colon cancer development.