Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Nutrients Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 18 February 2025

A series of studies have found that a combination of Boswellia, betaine, and myo-inositol can significantly improve two breast conditions, both of which are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

Complex fibroadenomas (the most common kind of breast tumor) moderately increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Dense breast tissue on mammograms is also a risk factor for breast cancer and makes accurately reading a mammogram all but impossible.

These three compounds reduce inflammation, affect endocrine processes in the breast tissue, and have metabolic benefits.

One study of 76 women with dense breasts found that this combination of supplements significantly reduced breast density in 60 percent of women; only 9 percent of the placebo group had similar reductions in density.

In a second study of 64 premenopausal women with fibroadenomas found that the combination of supplements reduced the size of the fibroadenomas significantly. In none of the women did the fibroadenomas increase in size. Both the test group and the placebo group also received B vitamins and N-acetyl cysteine.

Boswellia, betaine, and myo-inositol are all well tolerated and cause no side effects.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 18 February 2025 04:13 PM
