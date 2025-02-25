WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Nurturing Babies' Brain Development

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 25 February 2025

The human brain undergoes its most rapid development during the last trimester of pregnancy and the first two years of life, but brain development continues until around age 27. Some of the most important nutrients for healthy brain growth and function are omega-3 oils, particularly DHA.

A developing baby cannot convert alpha-linolenic acid oil into DHA, so it is completely dependent on the mother’s diet for this essential oil.

Studies have shown that with each pregnancy, the amount of available omega-3 oil in a woman’s body diminishes. According to the research, by the third baby, the DHA received from the mother falls by about 85 percent.

Studies have also shown that DHA is critical for forming healthy retinas and visual cortices in the brain. Babies supplemented with DHA have much better vision than those not given DHA. They also have better brain function, including cognitive and visual function.

Another study of infants found that those supplemented with DHA had better attention and less distractibility than infants with lower DHA levels. Baby baboons with the highest DHA levels demonstrated the best memory, social development, and behavior compared to those with lower levels.

The best way to supply a growing baby with DHA is for the mother to supplement her diet during pregnancy and while nursing.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 25 February 2025 04:44 PM
