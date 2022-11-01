×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: brain | colon | immunity | alzheimers

Link Between the Gut and the Brain

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 01 November 2022 04:37 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The gut is linked to the brain mainly by the microorganisms in the colon, which communicate with the brain through special nerves such as the vagus nerve. The autonomic nerves of the spinal cord — which are connected to the wall of the intestines and other organs of the abdominal and thoracic cavities — also play an important role in communicating with the brain.

By activating these nerves, messages are sent to the brain to control immune cells including microglia, the brain’s primary immune cells.

In addition, this communication line is a two-way street — the brain sends signals to the intestines and the intestines send signals to the brain.

Under normal conditions, the intestines can send signals to the brain to reduce inflammation in the brain. Likewise, the brain can send signals to the intestines that reduces inflammation in the intestines.

When the intestines are inflamed and contain pathogenic (disease-causing) organisms, signals to the brain can activate microglia, resulting in brain inflammation that can lead to immunoexcitotoxicity in one or even several areas of the brain. This is why chronic inflammation in the intestines is a major factor in the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Bad bacteria in the colon can also cause brain diseases by leaking out of the colon into the bloodstream. When this happens, inflammatory cytokines and immune cells can enter the brain, triggering inflammation and immunoexcitotoxicity.

In most cases of neurodegenerative disease, both of these mechanisms are at play — that is, a leaky gut and stimulation along the vagus nerve.

What all this means is that a healthy gut is critical to preventing or limiting the severity of neurological disorders — not only Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, but also strokes, multiple sclerosis, seizures, brain trauma, and several autoimmune disorders.

Unfortunately, most doctors ignore this vital disease[1]causing mechanism and fail to correct probiotic abnormalities in the colon.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The gut is linked to the brain mainly by the microorganisms in the colon, which communicate with the brain through special nerves such as the vagus nerve.
brain, colon, immunity, alzheimers
311
2022-37-01
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved