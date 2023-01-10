×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Lysine Can Prevent Brain Tumors

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 10 January 2023

There is growing evidence that Alzheimer’s disease and a type of brain tumor called glioblastoma are caused, at least in part, by a herpes simplex virus infection.

In both cases, we see activation of the brain’s microglia and subsequent immunoexcitotoxicity. And the virus can remain in the brain for a lifetime undetected.

Several studies have shown that inhibiting the herpes simplex virus in human cases of glioblastoma, a very deadly brain tumor, can significantly prolong survival — from a year to more than five years in some cases.

Normally, special antiherpes virus drugs are used. But one of the more effective ways to suppress this virus is simply by taking a common amino acid called L-lysine. In addition, the antiviral drugs can have a number of serious side effects, while L-lysine has essentially none.

The dose of L-lysine would be 1,000 mg taken 30 minutes before each meal, every day. Purified L-lysine is cheap and available without a prescription.

There is strong evidence that this same virus that drives brain degeneration in Alzheimer’s also causes glioblastomas.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


