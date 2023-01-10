Lysine Can Prevent Brain Tumors

There is growing evidence that Alzheimer’s disease and a type of brain tumor called glioblastoma are caused, at least in part, by a herpes simplex virus infection.

In both cases, we see activation of the brain’s microglia and subsequent immunoexcitotoxicity. And the virus can remain in the brain for a lifetime undetected.

Several studies have shown that inhibiting the herpes simplex virus in human cases of glioblastoma, a very deadly brain tumor, can significantly prolong survival — from a year to more than five years in some cases.

Normally, special antiherpes virus drugs are used. But one of the more effective ways to suppress this virus is simply by taking a common amino acid called L-lysine. In addition, the antiviral drugs can have a number of serious side effects, while L-lysine has essentially none.

The dose of L-lysine would be 1,000 mg taken 30 minutes before each meal, every day. Purified L-lysine is cheap and available without a prescription.

There is strong evidence that this same virus that drives brain degeneration in Alzheimer’s also causes glioblastomas.