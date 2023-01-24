Truth About High Blood Pressure

There’s a lot of confusion about blood pressure these days. The pharmaceutical companies, as usual, do all they can to sway medical opinions in an effort to sell more drugs.

Usually, all they need to do is persuade a few medical specialists at one of the influential medical institutions such as Harvard, Yale, or UCLA — most often a leader in the field they wish to infiltrate.

This is what has happened in the case of hypertension. To sell more antihypertensive drugs, pharmaceutical companies convinced hypertension specialists to conduct a study that found the normal value for blood pressure should be lower than previously taught. (Practicing physicians tend to follow these specialists as though they were members of a cult.)

In fact, it has been shown conclusively that as we get older, we need a little extra blood pressure to perfuse the thousands of miles of blood vessels in the body. The previous ideal blood pressure reading of 120/80 is closer to correct than the revised measure of 100/70.

While nitric oxide can help control blood pressure by regulating the diameter of arteries, only the nitric oxide produced by the endothelial cells of blood vessels has this benefit. This special nitric oxide is produced by an enzyme called eNOS.

Nitric oxide is beneficial when inflammation and free radical generation are low. But it is very harmful if inflammation and free radical levels are high.

The best natural compounds for lowering blood pressure include nano grapeseed extract, bonito extract (PeptACE), hawthorn extract, and pomegranate, used in combination.

Of course, you also need to follow a healthy diet that is low in sugar and high-glycemic carbohydrates, low in omega-6 oils, and higher in omega-3 oils. Salt should be moderately reduced.

Exercise is also very beneficial for lowering blood pressure.