Immunoexcitotoxicity in Behavioral Disorders

Increasing evidence suggests that activation of microglia, the brain’s immune cells, plays a major role in a growing list of behavioral disorders, including autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, major depression, anxiety, and Tourette syndrome.

We know that these brain immune cells are easily activated by virtually any disturbance to the body, including injuries, surgeries, infections, vaccinations (especially if administered close together), stress, autoimmune disorders, and food allergies and intolerances — anything that activates the immune system.

In most cases, microglial activation is brief. But in some cases, it can be prolonged, which results in the release of powerful immune and excitotoxic compounds from the microglia — a process called immunoexcitotoxicity.

Fortunately, a number of natural compounds can quiet these activated microglia and inhibit excitotoxicity. These include curcumin, quercetin, ashwagandha, apigenin, luteolin, resveratrol, pterostilbene, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, and DHA.

Sugar, omega-6 oils, high meat diets, and fluoroaluminum (from municipal drinking water and black tea) all worsen this immunoexcitotoxic damage.

A recent study of people who exhibit impulsive behavior and aggression found that these dangerous traits correlated with high levels of excitotoxicity in specific parts of the brain (such as the anterior cingulate cortex).

We are seeing a great number of violent events in our society, with people displaying high levels of anger, aggression, and dangerously impulsive behavior that otherwise makes little sense. Processed foods contain a number of excitotoxin additives, and sugar can precipitate reactive hypoglycemia, which triggers excitotoxicity in the brain.

The sweetener aspartame contains a powerful excitotoxin as well. And soy contains high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate.

Young people are being overvaccinated. That can lead to prolonged activation of brain microglia, which causes immunoexcitotoxicity. With each vaccine — especially if they are close together — we see prolonged activation of these inflammatory cells in the brain.

The combination of poor diets and vaccinations is, in my estimation, leading to increasing incidences of aggressive anger and impulsive acts of violence.