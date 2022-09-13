×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: behavioral disorders | immunoexcitotoxicity | autism

Immunoexcitotoxicity in Behavioral Disorders

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 13 September 2022 04:43 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Increasing evidence suggests that activation of microglia, the brain’s immune cells, plays a major role in a growing list of behavioral disorders, including autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, major depression, anxiety, and Tourette syndrome.

We know that these brain immune cells are easily activated by virtually any disturbance to the body, including injuries, surgeries, infections, vaccinations (especially if administered close together), stress, autoimmune disorders, and food allergies and intolerances — anything that activates the immune system.

In most cases, microglial activation is brief. But in some cases, it can be prolonged, which results in the release of powerful immune and excitotoxic compounds from the microglia — a process called immunoexcitotoxicity.

Fortunately, a number of natural compounds can quiet these activated microglia and inhibit excitotoxicity. These include curcumin, quercetin, ashwagandha, apigenin, luteolin, resveratrol, pterostilbene, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, and DHA.

Sugar, omega-6 oils, high meat diets, and fluoroaluminum (from municipal drinking water and black tea) all worsen this immunoexcitotoxic damage.

A recent study of people who exhibit impulsive behavior and aggression found that these dangerous traits correlated with high levels of excitotoxicity in specific parts of the brain (such as the anterior cingulate cortex).

We are seeing a great number of violent events in our society, with people displaying high levels of anger, aggression, and dangerously impulsive behavior that otherwise makes little sense. Processed foods contain a number of excitotoxin additives, and sugar can precipitate reactive hypoglycemia, which triggers excitotoxicity in the brain.

The sweetener aspartame contains a powerful excitotoxin as well. And soy contains high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate.

Young people are being overvaccinated. That can lead to prolonged activation of brain microglia, which causes immunoexcitotoxicity. With each vaccine — especially if they are close together — we see prolonged activation of these inflammatory cells in the brain.

The combination of poor diets and vaccinations is, in my estimation, leading to increasing incidences of aggressive anger and impulsive acts of violence.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

