Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders.
Tags: baicalein | excitotoxicity | blood-brain barrier | dr. blaylock
Baicalein Prevents Damage, Promotes Healing

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 29 July 2025 04:38 PM

One of the most damaging processes for the brain is excitotoxicity. Fortunately, baicalein inhibits it by two well demonstrated mechanisms: retention of amino acids that inhibit excitotoxicity — such as glycine, taurine, and GABA9 — and inhibiting glutamate stimulation of one of its most important receptors, called NMDA.

We know that after brain injuries such as strokes and head traumas, excitotoxins increase progressively and can persist for a long time, even years. One of the excitotoxins generated by inflammation is quinolinic acid, a metabolic product of tryptophan. Quinolinic acid accumulates in tissues, especially the brain, when inflammation is occurring. This is another link between inflammation and excitotoxicity.

It has also been demonstrated that baicalein strengthens the blood-brain barrier, which exists to prevent toxic substances in the bloodstream from entering the brain. But there are certain areas in the brain called circumventricular organs (CVO) that have very poor barriers. If toxic substances are present in the blood for a prolonged period at one of the CVO areas, they will enter the brain and cause damage. This is true for most excitotoxins that are eaten as additives or that are natural to certain foods.

Baicalein also significantly increases brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that benefits brain healing. This is extremely important in cases of brain injury or stroke. In fact, there are several such compounds, but BDNF is the most powerful.

In addition, baicalein stimulates cell-signaling pathways that enhance brain cell development from stem cells.

So you can see that baicalein does a lot to prevent brain damage and promote brain healing. Particularly important for brain protection is the antiviral effect of baicalein, which is one of the most powerful inhibitors of cytomegalovirus, human herpes viruses, and influenza viruses.

The cytomegalovirus and human herpes viruses are commonly dormant within the body. That is, these viruses not only infect a great percentage of the population, but they also remain quiet infections that are only activated when the immune system is weakened, as occurs with the COVID-19 injections.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 29 July 2025 04:38 PM
