WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: baicalein | cancer | chemotherapy | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Why Baicalein Is Effective Against Cancer

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 06 May 2025 04:36 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Baicalein, an extract of the plant Scutellaria baicalensis, has been shown in studies to be a very safe compound that inhibits the growth and invasion of a number of cancers, as well as inhibiting cancer stem cells — something which virtually no chemotherapy agents do.

This is the reason most chemotherapy drugs eventually fail. The cancer is driven by cancer stem cells, and all metastasis is the result of movement of the cancer stem cells — not the daughter cells of the tumor — to different locations.

Chemotherapy only kills the daughter cells, not cancer stem cells. Baicalein kills both.

Baicalein also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. It is one of the most powerful killers of oncomodulatory human cytomegaloviruses. Most people harbor this virus, which is dormant but has been connected to several cancers, especially pediatric brain cancer.

Many things activate cytomegaloviruses, thus triggering a conversion of normal stem cells to cancer stem cells. In some populations, almost 100 percent of people carry the virus in a dormant state. Radiation, chemotherapy, and immune suppression all activate cytomegaloviruses and other latent viruses (such as human herpes virus), and can have a profoundly negative effect on the growth and spread of these viruses (hence, they are called oncomodulatory viruses).

It is suspected that activation of these oncomodulatory viruses by the COVID “vaccine” explains the enormous development and activation of cancers in remission. It may also cause immune suppression, which stimulates the growth and spread of all cancers.

In addition, the vaccine produces viral proteins, some of which have induced tumors if injected into experimental animals.

Baicalein inhibits a number of cell-signaling pathways that cancer cells need to do harm. The extract also robs the cancer cell of iron, which is essential for its growth. In essence, it is highly selective for cancer cells, not normal cells.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Baicalein, an extract of the plant Scutellaria baicalensis, has been shown in studies to be a very safe compound that inhibits the growth and invasion of a number of cancers, as well as inhibiting cancer stem cells.
baicalein, cancer, chemotherapy, dr. blaylock
302
2025-36-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved