Why Baicalein Is Effective Against Cancer

Baicalein, an extract of the plant Scutellaria baicalensis, has been shown in studies to be a very safe compound that inhibits the growth and invasion of a number of cancers, as well as inhibiting cancer stem cells — something which virtually no chemotherapy agents do.

This is the reason most chemotherapy drugs eventually fail. The cancer is driven by cancer stem cells, and all metastasis is the result of movement of the cancer stem cells — not the daughter cells of the tumor — to different locations.

Chemotherapy only kills the daughter cells, not cancer stem cells. Baicalein kills both.

Baicalein also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. It is one of the most powerful killers of oncomodulatory human cytomegaloviruses. Most people harbor this virus, which is dormant but has been connected to several cancers, especially pediatric brain cancer.

Many things activate cytomegaloviruses, thus triggering a conversion of normal stem cells to cancer stem cells. In some populations, almost 100 percent of people carry the virus in a dormant state. Radiation, chemotherapy, and immune suppression all activate cytomegaloviruses and other latent viruses (such as human herpes virus), and can have a profoundly negative effect on the growth and spread of these viruses (hence, they are called oncomodulatory viruses).

It is suspected that activation of these oncomodulatory viruses by the COVID “vaccine” explains the enormous development and activation of cancers in remission. It may also cause immune suppression, which stimulates the growth and spread of all cancers.

In addition, the vaccine produces viral proteins, some of which have induced tumors if injected into experimental animals.

Baicalein inhibits a number of cell-signaling pathways that cancer cells need to do harm. The extract also robs the cancer cell of iron, which is essential for its growth. In essence, it is highly selective for cancer cells, not normal cells.