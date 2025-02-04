WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Autophagy: Cleaning Out the Brain

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 04 February 2025

An important component of the brain’s cleanup crew is a process called autophagy. Inside brain cells, there are small packets of special enzymes called autophagosomes that remove damaged parts of the cells, such as severely damaged mitochondria, ribosomes, and endoplasmic reticulum. These autophagy enzymes break down these damaged cell components called organelles, which are then used to make new organelles.

In the brain, most autophagy occurs within the synapses, the places where damage from Alzheimer’s disease first occurs. Senescent cells have severely impaired autophagy systems.

Mitochondria generate most of the energy for cells, and are especially critical for brain function because brain cells require more energy than any other cells in the body. Normally, as mitochondria age they are broken down by autophagy and the components are used to make new mitochondria.

But because senescent brain cells have impaired autophagy systems, they are unable to renew the aging mitochondria. As a result, the neurons are starved of energy and begin to lose their function — leading to neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and a number of other brain disorders.

Studies have consistently shown that autophagy plays a critical role in life span and longevity.

Fortunately, there are ways to restore impaired autophagy in cells. Because brain cells are not generally renewed, like other cells in the body, it is important to improve senescent brain cells. Newer studies indicate that senescent brain cells can be restored to a more functional status.

Several natural substances can stimulate autophagy. These include:

• Curcumin (nano-curcumin)

• Quercetin (nano-quercetin)

• Apigenin

• Baicalin

• EGCG (nano-EGCG)

• Pterostilbene

