Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: autoimmune | stroke | hawthorn | inflammation

Hawthorn Aids Stroke Therapy

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 29 November 2022 04:44 PM EST

Each year, approximately 700,000 people suffer a stroke in the United States, and 200,000 of those people will have a subsequent stroke within a short period of time. A study surveying some 625 hospitals found that two-thirds of people who have a stroke will either die or be re-admitted to the hospital within a year following their stroke.

In cases of stroke, there is a dramatic increase in the release of inflammatory cytokines within the brain, which can lead to autoimmune reactions in the brain should systemic inflammation — such as an infection — occur. This may account for the high incidence of recurrent strokes and high mortality rates of stroke patients.

Using rats that were induced to have a stroke, researchers compared animals treated with hawthorn for 15 days before the stroke versus those not given the extract. They found that hawthorn prevented the lipid peroxidation seen in brains that have suffered a stroke.

Hawthorn also reduced injury to the brain and dramatically lowered the levels of inflammatory cytokines (TNF-alpha and IL-1) in the brain. In addition, the extract also raised the level of anti-inflammatory cells in the brain, lowered infiltration of damaging cytotoxic T-cells into the brain, and increased levels of a brain repair substance (Bcl-2).

By reducing these inflammatory chemicals, the researchers saw a improvement in the chance of survival after a stroke and better neurological function.

One of the ways hawthorn protects the brain during a stroke is by quieting down activated microglia, which are the source of all of the damaging chemicals during a stroke — inflammatory cytokines, excitotoxins (which cause immunoexcitotoxicity), and inflammatory prostaglandins. Quieting microglia can also protect against a number of immunoexcitotoxic disorders, such as:

• Multiple sclerosis

• Head injuries

• Brain infections

• Neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other related disorders

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 29 November 2022 04:44 PM
